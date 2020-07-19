BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – On Sunday morning, Syrian state media reported that ballot boxes were opened to voters in all polling stations to elect members of the People’s Assembly for the third legislative round.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) announced that the Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections in Syria that the polls would be opened today, Sunday, all over Syria, to elect members of the People’s Assembly for the third legislative role.
According to the General Elections Law No. 5 of 2014, the election begins at 7 A.M. on the day specified for the election and closes at 7 P.M. on the same day. The decision of the Supreme Elections Committee may extend the election period for a time of five hours at most, in all or in some polling centers.
The Syrians participate in these elections to choose 250 members to represent them under the People’s Assembly’s dome from about 1,656 candidates, including 200 female candidates, through 7,277 centers ready to receive citizens in all governorates in their cities, towns, and villages to complete the electoral process, according to what the Supreme Judicial Committee announced for the elections.
The electoral phase began 24 hours before the polling process began, and all forms of electoral advertising were stopped in all media and advertising media, according to the General Election Law.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.