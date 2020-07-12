BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – A video circulating on social media sites showed a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officer, who halted a U.S. military convoy in Al-Hasakah, threatening to burn their patrol if they returned to the same checkpoint again.
The video clip shows the Syrian officer telling the U.S. translator: “Do you understand what I told you? If they return tomorrow, I will burn the patrol, including them,” and there was no American vehicle but it returned its tracks without any objection.”
The video was widely spread on social media, and received massive reactions from the people who shared it, and the tweeters explained that the incident occurred in the countryside of Tel Tamr in the village of Mansef Al-Tahtani.
( يلا يلا.. دور وامشي .. أقسم بالله إذا بكرى بيجو لأحرق الدوريه بيلي فيها )
ضابط سوري يتحدث مع المحتل الامريكي ويقول له اذا عدتم من نفس الطريق ساحرقكم… ريف تل تمر قرية المنسف التحتاني#سورية pic.twitter.com/RDOHod5OSL
— حسين مرتضى (@HoseinMortada) July 12, 2020
It is noteworthy to mention that Damascus announced that they will take control of all areas in Idlib and east of the Euphrates, which includes the oil fields and areas under the control of the U.S. military.
The U.S. maintains that their forces will remain in Syria until the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) is fully defeated, with some in Washington pushing to keep the American military there until a political solution is achieved.
