BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A number of Syrian civilians took to the International Road in the Al-Qamishli countryside recently to express their discontent with the American troops, as they were greeted with a great deal of hostility from the locals.

In a video shared on social media, the civilians were filmed pelting the U.S. military vehicles that were traveling through the Al-Qamishli countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

As shown in the Twitter video below, the U.S.-led Coalition vehicles can be seen continuing on its way, despite the clear hostility from the local population in the Al-Qamishli countryside.

Kurds attacked USA troops in Qamishli , Syria today with 100s rocks LMAO 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ThyW49Szr5 — TIGER (@wrongname46) December 28, 2020

This is not the first time that the U.S.-led Coalition troops have been targeted by rocks from locals in Al-Hasakah; they have been subjected to this treatment since their forces withdrew from the Turkish border and abandoned posts they shared with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.

Also facing the wrath of the local population is the Russian Armed Forces, who were the recent recipients of several rocks pelted at their convoy near the town of Ain Issa in the Al-Raqqa countryside.

The local populations in Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa have called on both the U.S. and Russian troops to protect them; however, thus far, both forces have refrained from confronting Turkey in northern Syria.