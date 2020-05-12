BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The residents of two villages in northeastern Syria blocked a U.S. military convoy from entering their area.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the residents of Dishishah and Al-Qahirah blocked the U.S. convoy from entering their villages in the Tal Tamr countryside; thus, forcing the American troops to turn around.
The SANA report said the protesters refused to leave the road until the U.S. forces turned their convoy around and found another route to their destination.
The incident occurred in the eastern countryside of the Tal Tamr District, which is located in the western region of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Since the U.S. forces began to withdraw from several areas in northern Syria, they have found themselves facing several hostile villagers who resented their decision to abandon the region in support of a Turkish military operation.
At the same time, the arrival of the Syrian Arab Army in villages and towns around Al-Hasakah has also prompted many people to protest the U.S.’ return to these areas.
