BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) has resumed their strikes on the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate after taking a brief hiatus over the last few days.
Led by their attack choppers, the Syrian Air Force swarmed the jihadist-held town of Kabani this evening, inflicting heavy damage on the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
These strikes by the Syrian Air Force were followed up with a heavy barrage of artillery and missiles by the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division.
According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Army’s artillery and missile strikes primarily targeted different gathering points used by the jihadist rebels around Kabani.
The Syrian Arab Army is expected to resume their offensive in the Latakia Governorate in the coming weeks, as more reinforcements continue to arrive each day.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.