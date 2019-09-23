BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) has resumed their strikes on the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate after taking a brief hiatus over the last few days.

Led by their attack choppers, the Syrian Air Force swarmed the jihadist-held town of Kabani this evening, inflicting heavy damage on the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

These strikes by the Syrian Air Force were followed up with a heavy barrage of artillery and missiles by the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division.

According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Army’s artillery and missile strikes primarily targeted different gathering points used by the jihadist rebels around Kabani.

The Syrian Arab Army is expected to resume their offensive in the Latakia Governorate in the coming weeks, as more reinforcements continue to arrive each day.

Advertisements