BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) continued their aerial operation along the Latakia-Turkey border region this week, targeting several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels in this part of northwestern Syria.

Led by their attack choppers, the Syrian Air Force repeatedly struck the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party in the Jabal Al-Akrad and Jabal Turkmen regions of Latakia.

Among the many targets for the Syrian Air Force on Thursday afternoon was the key town of Kabani, which is currently under the control of both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

The Syrian Air Force has recently intensified their airstrikes over the Latakia Governorate amid renewed missiles strikes by the jihadist forces in the Al-Ghaab Plain region of northwestern Hama.

In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies from the National Defense Forces (NDF) are expected to kickoff a new military operation that will target both the Al-Ghaab Plain region and Kabani.

If this operation proves successful, the Syrian Arab Army will have successfully warded off the Latakia Governorate from the jihadist rebels in the nearby Idlib Governorate.

Nestor Arapa
Mientras mas se demoren, ya los Turcos y sus mercenarios invadirán mas territorios Sirios. Una ves mas Rusia está calladito…

Sweet Robert
Get these goons, gangsters, and all foreign invaders out of Syria.

