BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Air Force launched fresh strikes over the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this morning.

Led by their attack choppers, the Syrian Air Force reportedly targeted the hideouts and tunnels used by the jihadist rebels in and around the key mountaintop town of Kabani.

According to a military report from the Latakia front, while the Syrian Air Force has resumed their attack on Kabani, they have yet to use any of their warplanes.

A source in Damascus told Al-Masdar that the poor weather in northern Syria has limited the Syrian and Russian air forces in the Idlib and Latakia governorates.

So instead of launching strikes with warplanes, they have primarily used attack choppers to target the jihadist positions in Kabani.

