BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Air Force launched several strikes over the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this morning, targeting a number of sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.

Led by their attack choppers, the Syrian Air Force repeatedly hammered the jihadist defenses in and around Kabani, inflicting heavy damage on the latter’s fortifications.

According to a source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Air Force was primarily targeting the hideouts and bases of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

In particular, the source highlighted the Syrian Air Force’s intensified strikes on a network of tunnels and caves belonging to these jihadist rebels.

This latest string of airstrikes over the Latakia Governorate comes at the same time that the Syrian Arab Army continues to mobilize their forces along the southern axis of Kabani.

Advertisements