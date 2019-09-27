BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Air Force launched several strikes over the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this morning, targeting a number of sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.
Led by their attack choppers, the Syrian Air Force repeatedly hammered the jihadist defenses in and around Kabani, inflicting heavy damage on the latter’s fortifications.
According to a source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Air Force was primarily targeting the hideouts and bases of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
In particular, the source highlighted the Syrian Air Force’s intensified strikes on a network of tunnels and caves belonging to these jihadist rebels.
This latest string of airstrikes over the Latakia Governorate comes at the same time that the Syrian Arab Army continues to mobilize their forces along the southern axis of Kabani.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.