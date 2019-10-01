BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – For the sixth day in a row, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) launched heavy strikes on the jihadist stronghold of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
Using their attack choppers and jets, the Syrian Air Force repeatedly struck Kabani and its surroundings this morning.
According to a military source near the front-lines in Kabani, the Syrian Air Force has been concentrating their strikes on an area along the southern axis of Kabani where there is believed to be a network of tunnels.
At the same time, reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) continue to pour into the area, as an operation is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.
Kabani is currently under the control of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham; these two jihadist groups have repeatedly beaten back all of the Syrian Arab Army’s attempts to capture the town.
