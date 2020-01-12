BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Air Force’s helicopters dropped thousands of leaflets over the western part of Aleppo on Sunday, as they encouraged civilians to leave these jihadist-held areas for safety in the government-held territories.
The leaflets encouraged the civilians to leave west Aleppo and Idlib through the three humanitarian crossings that were setup by the Syrian Armed Forces and Russian military.
At the same time, a source from the Syrian Arab Army reported that several tanks and armored vehicles have rolled into the city and begun moving towards the front-lines of western Aleppo.
The Syrian Arab Army is expected to kickoff their new offensive in western and southern Aleppo in the coming weeks, as they have already amassed a large force inside the governorate.
