Syrian social media pages published a video showing a group of children throwing stones at an American patrol in the Qamishli District of Al-Hasakah this week.
The video shows children throwing American armored vehicles inside the village of Hamo in the Qamishli countryside, and a voice can be heard in the video saying “Hamo heroes are hitting the American convoy.”
Yesterday, a U.S. military convoy, including dozens of trucks loaded with military and logistical equipment, crossed the Iraqi-Syrian border towards the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The report added that the American military convoy included 30 trucks loaded with military equipment, ammunition, four-wheel drive vehicles and fuel tanks.
