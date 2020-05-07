BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Hussein Jumaa, revealed that 1.5 tons of captagon pills have been seized, which is approximately 9 million pills.

According to Jumaa, the seized captagon pills are worth an estimated $4 million (USD), making this one of the most expensive drug busts in several years.

Jumaa explained that the operation was carried out within a warehouse in the Tartous Governorate, some of which were stored within a carpet washing machine, and another section intended for placement in wooden panels.

Juma affirmed that three of those involved had been arrested, noting that investigations are still underway to arrest the others.

The official indicated that those arrested will be brought to court to be deported.

Advertisements