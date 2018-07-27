BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian authorities have released the first photos from the White Helmets base that was uncovered by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southwest Syria this morning.

According to a report from the Syrian Arab Army, the White Helmets base was uncovered inside the town of Sahm Joulan, which is located in the Yarmouk Basin region.

As shown in the photos released by the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the White Helmets base had a variety of explosives inside of it:

Photo credit: SANA

Photo credit: SANA

Photo credit: SANA

It is still not entirely clear why these weapons were stored inside of this White Helmets base; however, a local source told Al-Masdar that the explosives could have been stored in the base after the Islamic State (ISIS) took over the town.

Recently, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad told Russian reporters that the White Helmets have two choices: surrender and reconcile with the government in southwest Syria or face potential death.

