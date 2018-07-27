BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian authorities have released the first photos from the White Helmets base that was uncovered by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southwest Syria this morning.
According to a report from the Syrian Arab Army, the White Helmets base was uncovered inside the town of Sahm Joulan, which is located in the Yarmouk Basin region.
As shown in the photos released by the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the White Helmets base had a variety of explosives inside of it:
It is still not entirely clear why these weapons were stored inside of this White Helmets base; however, a local source told Al-Masdar that the explosives could have been stored in the base after the Islamic State (ISIS) took over the town.
Recently, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad told Russian reporters that the White Helmets have two choices: surrender and reconcile with the government in southwest Syria or face potential death.
233
- 233Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.