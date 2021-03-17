BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Syrian authorities released 46 rebel prisoners in the Daraa Governorate, in the context of the agreement that was concluded last month, with Russian mediation, to reduce the level of crime and assassinations.

Brigadier General Dirar Dandal, police chief of Daraa, told Sputnik Arabic: “46 detainees were released today as part of the seventh batch of amnesty decisions issued by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.”

The release of the prisoners comes after the reconciled groups demanded that the Syrian authorities fulfill their obligation as part of the Russian agreement that was concluded last month.

According to local reports, the reconciled rebels complained that some of the previously released prisoners were later arrested again, which prompted outrage in some parts of Daraa.

Since the 2018 agreement in southern Syria, several assassinations and ambushes have been carried out by sleeper cells loyal to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS); this has resulted in increased security measures and occasional clashes inside the Daraa, Al-Quneitra, Damascus and Al-Sweida governorates.

