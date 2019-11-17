BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 P.M.) – A new agreement was established in northeastern Syria this week that will see the Syrian-Assyrian town of Tal Tamr under the protection of the Russian Armed Forces.
According to reports, the Russian military will be deployed inside of Tal Tamr to prevent a potential militant take over this strategic town in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The arrival of the Russian Armed Forces to Tal Tamr have all but halted the militant-led attack on the town; this is an important development because the Turkish-backed forces have been trying to capture this area for a month.
A source near the front-lines said some militant groups are still attacking north of Tal Tamr; however, the assault to the west of the town has witnessed no clashes.
Tal Tamr was previously under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces and prior to them, the town was held by the People’s Protection Units (YPG) since 2012.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.