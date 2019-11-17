BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 P.M.) – A new agreement was established in northeastern Syria this week that will see the Syrian-Assyrian town of Tal Tamr under the protection of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to reports, the Russian military will be deployed inside of Tal Tamr to prevent a potential militant take over this strategic town in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The arrival of the Russian Armed Forces to Tal Tamr have all but halted the militant-led attack on the town; this is an important development because the Turkish-backed forces have been trying to capture this area for a month.

A source near the front-lines said some militant groups are still attacking north of Tal Tamr; however, the assault to the west of the town has witnessed no clashes.

Tal Tamr was previously under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces and prior to them, the town was held by the People’s Protection Units (YPG) since 2012.

