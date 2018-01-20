BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) next offensive will focus on lifting the sieges on Al-Fou’aa and Kafraya in the Idlib Governorate, a military source told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

According to the military source, several units from the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces have already arrived in the Idlib Governorate for this upcoming offensive; they were not used during the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport operation.

Both Al-Fou’aa and Kafraya are currently under siege by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham near the provincial capital of Idlib.

These two towns are predominately populated with Syrian Shiites, who are often the target of sectarian attacks by jihadist groups in the Idlib Governorate.