BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, marking the first time since September that their troops have attempted to advance in this area.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Arab Army captured a number of points in southeastern Idlib, including the towns of Tal Khaznah and Al-Lubidiyah.

Following the capture of these areas, the Syrian Arab Army halted their advance in order to secure the sites they captured and prepare for their next assault in the southeastern region of Idlib.

Video footage released by Ruptly on shows Thursday shows the Syrian Arab Army’s heavy weaponry shooting at targets and rockets being fired, while smoke could be seen billowing in the background.

Advertisements