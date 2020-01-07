BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:05 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has halted their Idlib operation after the rough weather conditions grounded most of their aircraft.

In addition to grounding their aircraft, the Syrian Armed Forces also halted the operations due to the poor visibility, which has hampered their ability to push further into southeastern Idlib.

While their aircraft have been mostly grounded, the Syrian Armed Forces have continued their artillery and missile strikes on the southern and eastern countrysides of the Idlib Governorate.

These strikes are meant to prevent the jihadist rebels from launching any counter-offensives to retake the territories they lost to the Syrian Arab Army over the last three months.

Even with the poor weather conditions, the Syrian Army has been able to fend off most of the jihadist attacks, including their multiple suicide strikes.

With a large number of reinforcements heading to the Aleppo Governorate, it is not clear whether or not the Syrian Army will resume their offensive in the near future.

