BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Retired Brigadier General Ali Maqsoud, the Syrian military expert, said that the completion of the Idlib operation by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies may begin at any moment after President Assad returns from his visit to the southern province to his headquarters in Damascus.

Brigadier General Maqsoud said that the visit of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the south of Idlib carries the message of Syrian victory and confirms that a decision to launch a major military operation by the Syrian Army has reached its final stages of preparation.

On Tuesday morning, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad visited the army stationed on the front lines in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Brigadier General Maqsoud said, “President Assad stressed that the chaos in Syria can be eliminated only by eliminating the remaining terrorists in Idlib, which means the end of this terrorist war on Syria and the declaration of a decisive Syrian victory through a military operation that might neutralize the last of these remnants of gangs.”

He pointed out, “when Turkey withdrew the remnants of the so-called ‘Free Syrian Army’ from the terrorist gangs that had allied with the ‘Jabhat al-Nusra’ for many years against the Syrian Army, to fight in northeastern Syria, Nusra was stripped and exposed to the army’s strength. Al-Assad’s visit to southern Idlib coincides with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Russia.”

President al-Assad, during his tour accompanied by Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub, listened to a presentation by the commanders of the forces stationed in the town of Al-Hobeit about the situation in the current stage, especially after the combat operations that resulted in the defeat of terrorists and regaining control of dozens of villages and towns spread over hundreds of kilometers and preparations.

President al-Assad said: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “the most successful among the enemies of Syria to be a tool in the hands of the Americans and to be a thief that has robbed Syria of wheat, oil and laboratories .. Now trying to steal the land.”

President al-Assad stressed that the Idlib Front is very important, especially as it was an outpost for terrorism, adding that the battle in northeast Syria was meant to spread the Syrian Army out.