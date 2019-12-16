BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The official page of the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) released a new video on Monday that shows their troops in action around the southern Idlib front.

This video was released by the Facebook page on the same day that reports surfaced of the 25th Special Mission Forces redeploying to the southern Idlib front for a big offensive.

The offensive, which will target the last towns before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, is expected to be launched in the coming weeks, as more troops from the army continue to pour into the Idlib countryside.

This offensive was expected to begin late last month, but was later postponed due to poor weather conditions which grounded the Syrian and Russian air forces.

