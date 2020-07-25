BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) have deployed to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week after taking a long-hiatus following the conclusion of the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man operation.
According to reports from the southern Idlib front, the 25th Division deployed several soldiers to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region amid reports of a new offensive against the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies.
The reports said the Syrian Army’s 25th Division deployed to this front with heavy weapons, indicating a new operation against the militants in Jabal Al-Zawiya is coming.
While this is not the first time that the Syrian Army has mass deployed troops to Jabal Al-Zawiya since the March 5th agreement, this is the first time that the 25th Special Mission Forces Division has returned to this area.
When the 25th Special Mission Forces typically show up to a front, it indicates a new operation is coming, as they are the primary division in the Syrian Army that carries out offensives.
At the same time, the Turkish military has also increased their presence in the Idlib Governorate, as they have strengthened their observation posts in several areas of northwestern Syria.
