BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a large-scale offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, marking the first time since September that they have launched such a wide-scale operation.
This operation, which is led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division, has already proven successful for the army, as they have captured over 15 towns and villages within a 48-hour-period.
However, while the Syrian Army has no doubt scored a big advance in southeast Idlib, it has also come at a high price for the troops.
According to reports from the front-lines, the Syrian Army’s death toll has been set at 40, with the wounded-in-action reportedly exceeding 50.
A source from the Syrian Army said the death toll for the jihadists and Turkish-backed rebels is much higher, estimating that they have suffered anywhere between 70-80 dead and many more wounded.
The clashes are still ongoing between both parties at this time, with a source saying that the Syrian Army is attacking two towns.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.