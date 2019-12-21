BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a large-scale offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, marking the first time since September that they have launched such a wide-scale operation.

This operation, which is led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division, has already proven successful for the army, as they have captured over 15 towns and villages within a 48-hour-period.

However, while the Syrian Army has no doubt scored a big advance in southeast Idlib, it has also come at a high price for the troops.

According to reports from the front-lines, the Syrian Army’s death toll has been set at 40, with the wounded-in-action reportedly exceeding 50.

A source from the Syrian Army said the death toll for the jihadists and Turkish-backed rebels is much higher, estimating that they have suffered anywhere between 70-80 dead and many more wounded.

The clashes are still ongoing between both parties at this time, with a source saying that the Syrian Army is attacking two towns.

