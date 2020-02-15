BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is steadily advancing south along the Kafr Halab-Taftanaz Road, as their forces attempt to capture the key town of Taftanaz and its corresponding airbase.

According to a field source from the Syrian Army, their forces captured the town of Ma’arat Al-Na’asan this afternoon, which is one of the last points before Taftanaz, after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

The source said that since the capture of Ma’arat Al-Na’asan, the Syrian Army has consolidated their gains and begun the push south towards Taftanaz.

He would add that the Syrian Army is determined to capture the Taftanaz Airbase because it has become a main hub for HTS and other militant forces in Idlib.

Since the Syrian Army lost the Taftanaz Airbase in early 2013, the militant forces in the Idlib Governorate have used the installation for training purposes and housing their fighters.

The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) and their Russian counterparts have targeted this base on several occasions in the past, as it has been also used jihadist command meetings.

It is believed the Turkish military has a presence around the base, but this is likely to affect the Syrian Army very little, as they are determined to retake this installation.

