BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is rapidly advancing in the northern Hama countryside today, seizing several points and villages from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army seized the villages of Khattab, Zawr Al-Maslaq, Zawr Al-Jadeed, Soubein, Al-Majdal, and Al-Shayr after a short battle with the jihadist rebels forces in northern Hama today.

As a result of this advance this morning, the Syrian Arab Army has declared the strategic Mhardeh-Hama Road safe for use after being closed for more than a week.

The Syrian Arab Army is now concentrated on recovering the villages of Souran, Al-Iskenderiyah, and Taybat Al-Imam from the jihadist rebel forces in northern Hama.

