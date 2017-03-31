BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is rapidly advancing in the northern Hama countryside today, seizing several points and villages from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army seized the villages of Khattab, Zawr Al-Maslaq, Zawr Al-Jadeed, Soubein, Al-Majdal, and Al-Shayr after a short battle with the jihadist rebels forces in northern Hama today.

As a result of this advance this morning, the Syrian Arab Army has declared the strategic Mhardeh-Hama Road safe for use after being closed for more than a week.

Advertisement

The Syrian Arab Army is now concentrated on recovering the villages of Souran, Al-Iskenderiyah, and Taybat Al-Imam from the jihadist rebel forces in northern Hama.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
Rate Article (5 / 1)
ALSO READ  US no longer focused on removing Assad from power: report
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

3 Comments on "Syrian Army’s advance reopens strategic road in northern Hama: map"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Excellent. Continue SAA 🙂

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 12:15
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What will Sultan Erdogans next move be I wonder?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 13:46
FuckIslam
Guest
FuckIslam
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

hopefully, to shit his pants 🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 16:20
wpDiscuz