BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the northeastern countryside of Latakia this week after taking a brief hiatus to reinforce their lines.
Led by the 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Army restarted their attack on Monday by storming the points under the control of the jihadist forces south of Kabani.
While no gains have been reported thus far, the Syrian Arab Army is involved in a fierce firefight with the Turkestan Islamic Party along the southern axis of Kabani.
The Syrian Army is looking to secure the last few areas under jihadist control before making their big push to capture Kabani from the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Also taking part in this battle is the Russian Air Force, who has launched a large number of airstrikes over the jihadist positions in the last 72 hours.
Using both choppers and jets, the Russian Air Force continues to relentlessly target the jihadist rebels in a bid to weaken their resolve around the Kabani front.
