BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s recent advances in southern Idlib have put them within striking distance of the key city of Khan Sheikhoun.

In a new video from the front-lines in southern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen targeting Khan Sheikhoun from their positions at the outskirts of this jihadist stronghold.

Khan Sheikhoun was captured during the militant offensive in southern Idlib in 2014; they would also capture several other towns around the city to close off this part of the Hama-Idlib Highway.

The Syrian Arab Army is currently working to flank the city from its eastern and western axes; however, their ongoing advance from the east has been forestalled by the jihadist rebels.

Over the last week, the Syrian Arab Army has been involved in a fierce battle for the large hilltop of Tal Tari, which is considered the key to the nearby town of Ta’manah.

According to a military source near the front-lines, Rouse the Believers and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have been heavily resisting all of their attacks and preventing them from capturing Tal Tari.

At the same time, these jihadist groups have also made several attempts to recapture the nearby town of Sukayk. All of their attacks, however, have been repelled by the Syrian Army’s 5th Corps and Republican Guard.

