BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive operations in the southeastern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate, Saturday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions near the Euphrates River.

Led by their Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army scored another advance in the southeastern countryside of Al-Raqqa, capturing a number of villages that were under the control of the Islamic State militants.

According to the Tiger Forces’ official page, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the villages of Al-Dakhilah, Bir Al-Sabkhawi, and Al-Sabkhawi in Al-Raqqa’s southeastern countryside today.

With these villages liberated, the Syrian Arab Army is now withing reach of the Euphrates River and the Deir Ezzor provincial border with the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

Share this article:
  •  
  • 8
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 6
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    16
    Shares
ALSO READ  US still supports Syrian rebels: Lavrov

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

2 Comments on "Syrian Army within reach of Euphrates River in southeast Raqqa: map"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Gonçalo Pena
Guest
Gonçalo Pena
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Great news. I Hope this time it is not a fake.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
23/07/2017 05:59
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
lawmann josto
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Well done SAA and allies!!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
23/07/2017 08:06
wpDiscuz