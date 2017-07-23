BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive operations in the southeastern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate, Saturday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions near the Euphrates River.

Led by their Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army scored another advance in the southeastern countryside of Al-Raqqa, capturing a number of villages that were under the control of the Islamic State militants.

According to the Tiger Forces’ official page, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the villages of Al-Dakhilah, Bir Al-Sabkhawi, and Al-Sabkhawi in Al-Raqqa’s southeastern countryside today.

With these villages liberated, the Syrian Arab Army is now withing reach of the Euphrates River and the Deir Ezzor provincial border with the Al-Raqqa Governorate.