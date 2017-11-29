BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a major advance in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, yesterday, capturing several sites from the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group.

Led by their 3rd and 5th legions, the Syrian Arab Army began the day by advancing from the recently captured Al-Rashidiyah to a group of towns located just east of the Idlib Governorate border.

Following this attack, the Syrian Army managed to capture several towns from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants, including ‘Azizah and Al-Ramleh.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army now finds themselves within 20km of the strategic Abu Dhuhour Military Airport, which is located in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The Abu Dhuhour Airport is one of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s most important bases in the Idlib Governorate; it was captured by the latter in 2015.