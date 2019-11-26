BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) recent advance in southeastern Idlib has put their forces within 20km of a militant stronghold along the Idlib-Hama Highway.
According to a military source in the nearby Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces, along with the 5th Legion and Liwaa Al-Quds, are currently deployed at the outer edges of the town of Freiji.
The source said the Syrian Army and Liwaa Al-Quds are preparing to storm Freiji in a bid to expand their presence into the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man countryside.
As of now, the Syrian Arab Army finds themselves approximately 20km southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, while some other units from the 25th Special Mission Forces are about 17km south of the town’s entrance.
Ma’arat Al-Nu’man is the next major town that the Syrian Arab Army and their allies are attempting to advance to along the strategic Idlib-Hama Highway.
This highway is incredibly important to the Syrian government because this segment of the roadway is only a small part of the highway that stretches from Dara’a to Aleppo.
