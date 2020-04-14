BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00) – An Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) contingent launched an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in eastern Homs on Monday, resulting in a fierce battle that would last for several hours.
According to a field source in the Homs Governorate, the Islamic State began their attack on Monday by storming a Syrian Arab Army post in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region.
The source said a fierce firefight would ensue after the Islamic State began their attack; this would result in the death of several ISIS terrorists and three Syrian Arab Army soldiers.
The total number of casualties within the ranks of ISIS were not revealed; however, the source said the entire terrorist contingent was ‘eliminated’ during the battle.
ISIS has repeatedly launched attacks in eastern Syria over the last two years, prompting the Syrian Arab Army to boost their presence around the desert cities of Al-Sukhnah and Palmyra.
