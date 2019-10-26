BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – A group of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists was attempting to cross into Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate last nigh when they suddenly came under heavy fire from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the area.

According to a military source in eastern Syria, the Syrian Army spotted the group of Islamic State terrorists as they were traveling northeast of Al-Sukhnah in a bid to escape to Iraq before dawn the following day.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army killed at least five of the Islamic State militants during the attack, while the remaining terrorists managed to slip back into the desert before they could be captured by the military.

He would add that the Syrian Army has been high alert around Al-Sukhnah these last few days as Islamic State terrorists have increased their activities in this desert region of eastern Homs.

