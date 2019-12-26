BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will be pushing towards the strategic city of Saraqib in northeastern Idlib, a new report from the aforementioned governorate read on Thursday.

According to the report, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division and its allies will not only attempt to capture Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, but also, Saraqib near the Aleppo Governorate’s administrative border.

If the Syrian Army is successful, they will control one of the most important points in northwestern Syria.

The reason for its importance is due to the fact that its the only city in Syria where the two major highways, M-4 (Latakia-Hasakah) and M-5 (Aleppo-Dara’a), are linked.

In the long-run, Saraqib will need to be captured by the Syrian government because it will allow them control over these highway and one of the most important links between Idlib and Aleppo.

The battle for Saraqib will not be easy, however, because several militant groups are currently positioned inside and around the city, including the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Should the militants lose Saraqib, this could prove to be a major setback in the opposition’s future military plans, especially in the southern countryside of Aleppo.

