BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will be pushing towards the strategic city of Saraqib in northeastern Idlib, a new report from the aforementioned governorate read on Thursday.
According to the report, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division and its allies will not only attempt to capture Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, but also, Saraqib near the Aleppo Governorate’s administrative border.
If the Syrian Army is successful, they will control one of the most important points in northwestern Syria.
The reason for its importance is due to the fact that its the only city in Syria where the two major highways, M-4 (Latakia-Hasakah) and M-5 (Aleppo-Dara’a), are linked.
In the long-run, Saraqib will need to be captured by the Syrian government because it will allow them control over these highway and one of the most important links between Idlib and Aleppo.
The battle for Saraqib will not be easy, however, because several militant groups are currently positioned inside and around the city, including the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Should the militants lose Saraqib, this could prove to be a major setback in the opposition’s future military plans, especially in the southern countryside of Aleppo.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.