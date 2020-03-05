BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will not withdraw from any of the areas they have captured since the start of the new year, a military source told Al-Masdar this evening.
The Syrian military will retain their positions past the 2018 Sochi Agreement lines, despite Turkey’s demands that they immediate withdraw from the deescalation zone.
While Turkey repeatedly threatened to launch an operation to push back the Syrian military to the deescalation zone, they were ultimately unable to do so, as their allied militants on the ground struggled to regain territories they lost to the government forces.
For the Syrian military, the ceasefire agreement that was established between Russia and Turkey was a major victory for them, as it forces all militant groups to withdraw from the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).
This agreement ultimately gives the Syrian government what they have wanted for the entire Idlib operation: control of the M-4 and M-5 highways.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.