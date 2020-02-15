BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian military expert, Major General Rida Al-Sharqi, said that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will not enter the city of Idlib for now in order to save civilian lives.
Sharqi told Sputnik Arabic on Saturday that “the army will complete the opening of the main roads, such as the Aleppo -Latakia International Road (M-4) after its control of the Damascus-Aleppo International Road, because it is established in the Sochi and Astana agreement.”
He said, commenting on the downing of a second helicopter for the Syrian Army in the Aleppo country, that “the downing of the second Syrian helicopter by Turkey comes with American instigation, to intensify the battle between Syria and Russia with Turkey, to get Ankara out of the Russian cloak in Syria.”
Shariqi continued, “Turkey did not honor its commitments in Sochi because it cannot or does not want,” stressing that Damascus is keen to protect civilians and infrastructure in all Syrian lands, so the Syrian Army will not enter Idlib for now.
Shariqi considered that “the Russian-Turkish talks will be a strong test for the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who claims that there are no ambitions for him in the Syrian territories.”
He added, “If Erdogan rejects any peaceful solution to protect the region from violence and war, then this means his support for terrorism directly.”
