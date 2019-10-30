BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The head of the Syrian People’s Assembly Ammar Al-Assad said on Wednesday that “we will not allow the Turks to advance one inch or to demographically change our land. We are not aggressors.”

Assad said in a telephone conversation with the Arabic-language version of Sputnik that “it is the duty of the Syrian Army to fight off any attack waged against them by all means available, and the army today is deployed on Syrian territory in accordance with the national constitution, while the Turkish aggressor is on the ground and killing, displacing, and stealing from the Syrian people.”

“Turkey does not want to end the crisis in Syria, and today it has no excuses to be present on Syrian soil after the withdrawal of the SDF from all the border points,” he said.

Assad said that “the Turks do not keep promises and all the evidence confirms what we say and the agreement to reduce the escalation in Idlib is the best witness. There is no moderate terrorist.”

Assad said that “the presence of the Syrian Army in Ras al-Ayn did not live up to the Turks expectations and therefore will bring them back from where they came, the Turkish military will not remain on Syrian soil, whether by agreement or by all other legitimate means.”

According to the agency “SANA” Syrian, that violent clashes took place between the Syrian and Turkish armies in the area of ​​Tal al-Ward in the countryside of Ras al-Ayn, while the region witnessed a large movement of people.

The agency pointed out that the Turkish army and the Syrian factions loyal to him occupied the villages of Mahmudiya and Darbou in the countryside of Ras al-Ain.

According to eyewitnesses, the Turkish army and the Syrian factions loyal to him, stationed in the “Aniq al-Hawa”, targeted the artillery houses of residents in the village of Tal al-Ward, Ras al-Ain, southeast.

