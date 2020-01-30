BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:25 P.M.) – The adviser of the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, declared that “the battles that take place in Syria are important, stressing that “Idlib is the last location of the terrorists.”

Velayati said in a press conference on Thursday that “the battles that take place in Syria are important and Idlib is the last site for the terrorists there and we are witnessing victories for the Syrian Army there,” adding that “the Syrian government of the resistance will go from Idlib to the eastern Euphrates to expel the Americans.”

He stressed that “the Americans will leave Syria and Iraq faster than they think.”

The head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, announced that 27 settlements had been freed by the Syrian Arab Army since they launched their large-scale offensive in Idlib.

The center’s head said during a press conference: “There are 30 to 50 thousand residents who previously fled due to the tyranny of the terrorists, ready to return to the lands that were controlled by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

 

Go,SAA, and God go with you!

2020-01-30 14:45
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
There is/are no God(s), these are fairy tales to make children fall asleep. Velayati is a serious moron : terrorists are not only in Idlib : Turkish backed jihadists are also in Aleppo, Afrin, al-Bab, Jarablus and in what ErDOG call the "security zone" he created in Rojava! Moreover, Hellbollah and IRGC are also terrorists, even if they help Syrian state on this case, it doesn't excuses their attacks in near to 60 countries if we cumulate the terrorist acts of both! And well, Velayati's dictatorship may leave Iran for e.g. North Korea or Venezuela sooner than US will leave… Read more »

2020-01-30 23:13
Anon
Guest
Anon
Before picking a fight with the US Syria needs to deal with Turkey. Afrin and Al Bab/Jarabalus areas need to be retaken.

2020-01-30 18:07
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
And the Turkish occupied areas in Rojava too…
There are very few US militaries, as soon this is done, they will live by themselves, there'll be no need to boot them… Actually, they already wanted to fully leave, if they didn't, it's because of Erdogan's Invasion of the Rojava region!

2020-01-30 22:30