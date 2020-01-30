BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:25 P.M.) – The adviser of the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, declared that “the battles that take place in Syria are important, stressing that “Idlib is the last location of the terrorists.”
Velayati said in a press conference on Thursday that “the battles that take place in Syria are important and Idlib is the last site for the terrorists there and we are witnessing victories for the Syrian Army there,” adding that “the Syrian government of the resistance will go from Idlib to the eastern Euphrates to expel the Americans.”
He stressed that “the Americans will leave Syria and Iraq faster than they think.”
The head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, announced that 27 settlements had been freed by the Syrian Arab Army since they launched their large-scale offensive in Idlib.
The center’s head said during a press conference: “There are 30 to 50 thousand residents who previously fled due to the tyranny of the terrorists, ready to return to the lands that were controlled by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic.”
