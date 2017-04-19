DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reopened an important flank in eastern Homs on Tuesday, liberating the Abu Kaleh dam area amid clashes with ISIS.

Notably, the advance puts the SAA within striking distance of the abandoned Armored Battalion, a military base still controlled by ISIS not far from the strategic M20 Highway.

Today’s government offensive was a joint operation conducted by the Russian-trained 5th Legion along with elements of the SAA’s 11th and 18th divisions.

Meanwhile, Russian choppers swarmed the skies over ISIS-held desert areas on the outskirts of Palmyra, constantly conducting sorties in the sparsely populated region.

Although stalling the highly anticipated Deir Ezzor liberation campaign, the SAA has advanced both south and north of Palmyra in recent weeks, systematically targeting weak points in ISIS’ defensive line in a bid to expand the vulnerable salient around the ancient city.

An HD map of the Palmyra region can be found here.