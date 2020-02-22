The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has warned that its air defenses would shoot down any aircraft violating the country’s airspace, following threats from the Turkish military about targeting their forces in Idlib.
“Any aircraft which violate Syria’s airspace will be treated as enemy military targets…They will be tracked immediately after detection and destroyed immediately after violating our airspace,” Syrian Armed Forces Command said in a press statement on Saturday.
According to the military, air defense troops have received orders to defend the country’s airspace “by all available means.”
The Syrian Arab Army has shot down a Turkish fighter jet during the war; however, this was over five years ago and preceded the downing of a Syrian jet later on in the war.
Since Turkey and Syria do not have diplomatic relations, they both rely on Russia to mediate between the two nations, which could cause some more friction between Ankara and Moscow because the latter is providing support to Damascus.
