BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – For the third time in two weeks, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside villagers from Hamou, blocked a U.S. military convoy from bypassing a checkpoint in the Al-Qamishli District.

According to local sources in Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Army stopped the U.S. convoy as it approached the checkpoint; this was followed up by a number of villagers protesting the presence of the American vehicles.

The U.S. military convoy, which consisted of five vehicles, was ultimately forced to turn around and find another path to their intended destination.

The villagers in Hamou have been increasingly hostile towards the U.S. military presence in the southern region of the Al-Qamishli District of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

Over the past two weeks, they have often gathered at the Syrian Army’s checkpoint to prevent any U.S. vehicles from using the roadway inside the village.

