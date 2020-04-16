BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – For the second time in two weeks, a U.S. military convoy was intercepted by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and residents of a village in the Al-Qamishli District.

According to a local source, the Syrian Army and the residents of Abu Qusayb gathered at this aforementioned village, where they refused to allow the U.S. military to access the roadway in this part of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The source said the U.S, convoy was forced to turn around and return to its base after a short standoff between their forces and the Syrian Arab Army.

No gunfire was exchanged and no one was hurt; however, the source added that the residents were more aggressive than the two armies, as they refused to let the Americans access the roadway through their village.

The residents of Abu Qusayb have joined the people of the nearby village of Hamo in blocking the U.S. Armed Forces from accessing the roadway in their areas.

In the past, the villagers of Hamo have repeatedly gathered along the roadway to prevent the U.S. convoys and patrols from traveling through the Al-Qamishli District.

