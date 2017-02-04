The Syrian Army after intense clashes for the past four days has finally captured the town of Aran from ISIS.

Aran was the last major ISIS stronghold before Al-Bab, with only minor villages left before reaching the outskirts of the imperative city.

The battle for Aran between ISIS and the Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces was a slow process as the terrorist group planted thousands of mines around the town.

The Tiger Forces destroyed four ISIS VBIED’s during the battle.

The Syrian air force also devastated ISIS with more than 150 airstrikes pounding their positions in Aran and its surrounding area.

At least 50 ISIS fighters were killed in the battle for Aran. This was from a combination of firefights, shelling and airstrikes.

Only the town of Tadef essentially separates the Syrian Army from Al-Bab.

Very good news. So much terrorists killed, this a dream.

