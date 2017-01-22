With ISIS launching a powerful assault on the Panorama Roundabout, the Syrian Army simultaneously made an offensive on the cemetery area.

The Syrian Army in conjunction with the National Defense Forces have advanced in the cemetery and captured new vital hills in the area, putting them in a prime position to reopen the road from Deir Ezzor Airbase to the main city, effectively ending the ISIS siege.

The capture of the hills allows the Syrian Army to view the bus station to the north and areas to the west.

The Syrian Army has been relying on ground to ground missile shelling on ISIS positions in the cemetery as the close proximity of the front lines make the government forces susceptible to accidental bombing from the Syrian Air Force.

If the siege is lifted, aid, arms and reinforcements will be able to arrive in Deir Ezzor with much more safety.

