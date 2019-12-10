BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Engineering units from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) are working to dismantle the explosives left behind by the jihadist rebels in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

According to a Sputnik Arabic correspondent, engineering units of the Syrian Army are working to clear the liberated areas in northeast Latakia, as they concentrate on three main fronts in this governorate.

The reporter quoted a military source as confirming that the current combing operation is targeting some of the more rugged locations that the armed terrorist factions used before their defeat.

The source pointed out that “the engineering units of the Syrian army are using advanced Russian equipment to detect explosive objects left behind by the gunmen.

They would point out that the Syrian Army has great experience in the detection of explosives and mines, especially in areas that were previously under control of the jihadist rebels.

