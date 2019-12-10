BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Engineering units from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) are working to dismantle the explosives left behind by the jihadist rebels in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
According to a Sputnik Arabic correspondent, engineering units of the Syrian Army are working to clear the liberated areas in northeast Latakia, as they concentrate on three main fronts in this governorate.
The reporter quoted a military source as confirming that the current combing operation is targeting some of the more rugged locations that the armed terrorist factions used before their defeat.
The source pointed out that “the engineering units of the Syrian army are using advanced Russian equipment to detect explosive objects left behind by the gunmen.
They would point out that the Syrian Army has great experience in the detection of explosives and mines, especially in areas that were previously under control of the jihadist rebels.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.