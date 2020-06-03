BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – In a video clip circulating on social media and YouTube, U.S. military personnel can be seen within a few meters of the Syrian Arab Army’s 154th Special Forces Regiment, as the latter refuses to remove their roadblocks in order to let the American troops to pass.
According to reports, the incident took place at the village of Al-Dardara, which reportedly lasted for several minutes on Tuesday, as Syrian soldiers were filmed insulting the U.S. forces and demanding they turn around.
The Syrian soldier can be heard saying, “Listen, stupid, look at me, you will not pass from here …”, while three American soldiers stood in front of their armored vehicle.
The U.S. forces agreed to turn their vehicles around, but were later pelted with rocks by the local children, who shouted at them to leave Syria.
Another clip was released shortly after, which showed what appeared to be a quieter dialogue between Syrian and American soldiers at a Syrian Army checkpoint.
Following that discussion, the U.S. forces agreed to turn around in order to end the brief standoff in the western countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.