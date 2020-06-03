BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – In a video clip circulating on social media and YouTube, U.S. military personnel can be seen within a few meters of the Syrian Arab Army’s 154th Special Forces Regiment, as the latter refuses to remove their roadblocks in order to let the American troops to pass.

According to reports, the incident took place at the village of Al-Dardara, which reportedly lasted for several minutes on Tuesday, as Syrian soldiers were filmed insulting the U.S. forces and demanding they turn around.

The Syrian soldier can be heard saying, “Listen, stupid, look at me, you will not pass from here …”, while three American soldiers stood in front of their armored vehicle.

The U.S. forces agreed to turn their vehicles around, but were later pelted with rocks by the local children, who shouted at them to leave Syria.

Another clip was released shortly after, which showed what appeared to be a quieter dialogue between Syrian and American soldiers at a Syrian Army checkpoint.

Following that discussion, the U.S. forces agreed to turn around in order to end the brief standoff in the western countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

