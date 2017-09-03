BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 A.M.) – For the third night in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful missile assault in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, targeting the positions of Faylaq Al-Rahman and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Using surface-to-surface missiles, the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division launched a vicious attack on the eastern Damascus suburbs of Jobar and ‘Ayn Tarma.

According to Al-Masdar field correspondent, Ibrahim Joudeh, the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade launched more than 10 surface-to-surface missiles on the Islamist defenses, scoring several direct hits on well-fortified trenches and installations in Jobar and ‘Ayn Tarma.

Joudeh added that the primary target for the Syrian Army on Saturday night was Jobar’s Al-‘Arab District and ‘Ayn Tarma’s southeastern neighborhoods.

