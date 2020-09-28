BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army unleashed a powerful attack in the northeastern countryside of Latkaia on Monday, as their troops heavily targeted one of the most important mountaintops in the governorate.

According to a field source in Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack on Monday by launching several artillery shells and missiles towards the jihadist defenses in the key town of Kabani.

The Syrian Arab Army would then expand their assault in the area, as they targeted the entire mountain region that is currently under the control of jihadist groups like the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Monday’s attack by the Syrian Arab Army comes at a time of increased tension in northwestern Syria.

Last week, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Army’s high command is back to holding discussions about launching an offensive in the neighboring Idlib Governorate; this comes after the failed negotiations between Russia and Turkey about northwestern Syria.

The negotiations collapsed after Russia rejected Turkey’s request to handover the city of Manbij and the town of Tal Rifa’at in northern Aleppo.

At the same time, the Turkish delegation refused to withdraw from their observation posts that are currently surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army.

The failed talks have led the Syrian Arab Army to intensify their attacks against the Turkish-backed forces and their allied jihadist groups, as the situation around the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia) continues to worsen.