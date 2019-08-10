BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a massive attack this evening to capture the key town of Al-Hobeit in the southwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army has been steadily advancing to Al-Hobeit, seizing a number of sites from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
According to a military source near the front-lines in southwestern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army has already captured two towns and some farms from the militant forces, while at the same time, heavily bombarding Al-Hobeit from nearby Tal Sakher.
He would add that the Syrian Arab Army has reached the outskirts of Al-Hobeit and will make an attempt to capture the town overnight.
If the Syrian Arab Army is successful in taking Al-Hobeit, they will have seized their first major town inside the southwestern region of the Idlib Governorate.
Tonight’s attack by the Syrian Arab Army comes just a day after they managed to capture the nearby hilltop of Tal Sakher, which was the key to securing Kafr Naboudeh in northwestern Hama.
