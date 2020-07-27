BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – For the second time in two days, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), who just deployed to the southern countryside of Idlib, launched several artillery shells and missiles towards the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
According to a field report from southern Idlib, the Syrian Army heavily bombarded the front-line positions of the jihadist rebels, targeting trenches and posts belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Forces (NLF).
At the same time, the Syrian Army troops, in coordination with the Republican Guard, carried out several missile strikes in the Latakia Governorate, hitting the jihadist defenses around the key town of Kabani in the Jabal Al-Akrad region.
The Syrian Army reportedly targeted the jihadist supply lines going to and from Kabani and Jisr Al-Shughour, the latter is considered the headquarters for the Turkestan Islamic Party in the Idlib Governorate.
This latest uptick in attacks by the Syrian Army comes at a time when the latter has mobilized the 25th Division to southern Idlib, indicating a potential operation could be coming soon.
