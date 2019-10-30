BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched their largest attack of the month on the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News near the battle-lines.
According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a major attack across southern Idlib in response to several ceasefire violations that were carried out by the militant forces in the area.
The source told Al-Masdar that the army launched several missiles and artillery shells towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the towns of Rakaya, Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Kafr Sijnah, Kafr Nabl, Ma’ar Zita, and Ma’ar Tarmouha.
He would add that these attacks inflicted heavy damage on the jihadist defenses, while also killing and wounding several of their fighters.
At the same time, the Russian Air Force launched over 30 airstrikes this morning, with an addition 15+ this afternoon.
The Russian Air Force also concentrated their strikes on these jihadist-held area, with the majority of them hitting the main supply lines of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.