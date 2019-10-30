BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched their largest attack of the month on the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News near the battle-lines.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a major attack across southern Idlib in response to several ceasefire violations that were carried out by the militant forces in the area.

The source told Al-Masdar that the army launched several missiles and artillery shells towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the towns of Rakaya, Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Kafr Sijnah, Kafr Nabl, Ma’ar Zita, and Ma’ar Tarmouha.

He would add that these attacks inflicted heavy damage on the jihadist defenses, while also killing and wounding several of their fighters.

At the same time, the Russian Air Force launched over 30 airstrikes this morning, with an addition 15+ this afternoon.

The Russian Air Force also concentrated their strikes on these jihadist-held area, with the majority of them hitting the main supply lines of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

