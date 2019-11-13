BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – Since the early morning hours, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been hammering the jihadist stronghold of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of Latakia.

According to reports from the front, the Syrian Arab Army has moved more equipment to this front in order to intensify their strikes on the jihadist fortifications.

The reports said the Syrian Arab Army is targeting the last five hilltops that are under the control of the jihadist rebels south of Kabani.

So far, this attack has succeeded on the ground, which has given way to a new advance against the jihadist groups in this mountainous region.

“The joint Syrian-Russian warplanes supported the ground fire and launched several strikes at dawn on Wednesday,” the Sputnik News Agency reported, adding that “a series of strikes on the fortifications extended from a large area of ​​the front lines of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.”

A Syrian Army source also told Al-Masdar that their troops managed to destroy several tunnels and sniper posts near the northern slope of the Zuwayqat Mountains.

By focusing on this piece of territory, the Syrian Army seeks to break all the fortifications on the high and ruling hills that hinder the field movement of the attacking units.

